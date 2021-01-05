SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE.L) (LON:SAE) Shares Gap Down to $23.80

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE.L) (LON:SAE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $22.90. SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE.L) shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 594,440 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.05. The firm has a market cap of £105.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE.L) (LON:SAE)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited, an energy generation company, engages in the design, development, financing, construction, installation, completion, testing, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of tidal power generation projects. It also designs, supplies, and maintains tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; and provides project management and consulting, and financial services.

