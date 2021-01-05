Compound Price Reaches $155.27 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $686.57 million and approximately $186.28 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $155.27 or 0.00493898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000171 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 243.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,421,691 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

