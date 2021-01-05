Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNKXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bankia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

BNKXF stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. Bankia has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

