B. Riley Boosts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $30.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

NYSE:FCX opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $27.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.52 and a beta of 2.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 137.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,538 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

