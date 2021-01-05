Gordon Haskett Raises Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $104.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $104.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.04. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

