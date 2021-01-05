Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Up to $0.75

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.79. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 600,662 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £3.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.71.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

