The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) (LON:SBIZ) Shares Gap Up to $172.50

The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) (LON:SBIZ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.50, but opened at $181.00. The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) shares last traded at $181.50, with a volume of 57,698 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £175.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33.

About The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) (LON:SBIZ)

The SimplyBiz Group plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

