Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.63. Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 35,464,568 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67. The firm has a market cap of £24.07 million and a PE ratio of -17.50.

About Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

