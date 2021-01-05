Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH) Shares Gap Up to $530.00

Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $530.00, but opened at $552.00. Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) shares last traded at $530.00, with a volume of 29,393 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) in a report on Monday, September 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 515.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 467.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £427.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 8.33 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L)’s previous dividend of $7.67. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

About Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides engineering services to the energy, environmental, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3g, 4g, 5g, and Wi-Fi technologies; and radio network planning, including the installation of specialist indoor and outdoor coverage solutions.

