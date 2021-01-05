TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Raised to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities raised TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

TSE:TMR opened at C$1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$204.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. TMAC Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.35.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$70.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

