Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $94,980.77 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00480988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 101.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

