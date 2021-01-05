Financial Review: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capitol Federal Financial and CBM Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capitol Federal Financial presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.17%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and CBM Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $324.58 million 5.34 $64.54 million $0.47 26.55 CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 5.12 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 19.88% 4.98% 0.69% CBM Bancorp 7.07% 1.29% 0.31%

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats CBM Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the real estate businesses. It operates a network of 54 branches, including 45 traditional branches and 9 in-store branches located in nine counties throughout Kansas and three counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

