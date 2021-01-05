Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.4–2.4 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-2.37. Humana also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.50-18.75 EPS.

Shares of HUM opened at $412.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.51 and a 200-day moving average of $407.01. Humana has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $456.86.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

