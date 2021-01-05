Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to $33.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.50. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $29.52.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

