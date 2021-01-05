Synopsys Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,845 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 920% compared to the typical daily volume of 279 put options.

SNPS opened at $254.70 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $263.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.36.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,499 shares of company stock worth $8,710,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,134,000 after purchasing an additional 685,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,851 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Synopsys by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

