Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Up 112.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $873.24 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 112.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.09 or 0.00481598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 103.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000215 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,817,815,544 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

