NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $630.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will announce $630.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $630.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $630.40 million. NortonLifeLock posted sales of $649.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NortonLifeLock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

NLOK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,222,000 after buying an additional 7,919,787 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 83.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,224 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 121.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2,189.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.