Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. Oracle reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

ORCL stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $187.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,075.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 147,160 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 106,332 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

