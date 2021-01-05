KUN Market Capitalization Achieves $16,175.49 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a total market cap of $16,175.49 and approximately $158.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN token can now be bought for about $8.09 or 0.00025498 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00126265 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00254130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00521259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00278407 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018113 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange

Buying and Selling KUN

KUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.