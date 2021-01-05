Bitcore Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $9,658.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded up 67.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,719.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,034.19 or 0.03260429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.37 or 0.00480383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.12 or 0.01286646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00423699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00021971 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00184804 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,502,032 coins and its circulating supply is 18,001,073 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

