Truegame Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Truegame has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $56,357.57 and $5,494.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00044930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00345287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00024359 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

