TriumphX Market Cap Hits $5.32 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 59.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $1.32 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001359 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00126265 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00254130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00521259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00278407 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018113 BTC.

TriumphX Token Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

Buying and Selling TriumphX

TriumphX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

