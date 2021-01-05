0xBitcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.27 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $899,731.83 and $1.27 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00044930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00345287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00024359 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0XBTC is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “0xBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.