ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Raised to $540.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $455.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.75.

ASML stock opened at $500.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $504.75.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ASML by 189.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,363,000 after buying an additional 332,369 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ASML by 29.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,244,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,105,000 after acquiring an additional 158,186 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ASML by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,293,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,501,000 after acquiring an additional 103,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

