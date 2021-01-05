Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post sales of $221.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $222.00 million. Okta posted sales of $167.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $822.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $821.68 million to $822.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Okta from $231.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.55.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,649 shares of company stock valued at $84,180,626 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Okta by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA opened at $250.67 on Friday. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $287.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.04.

Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

