Universal Currency (UNIT) Price Down 24.7% This Week

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. Universal Currency has a total market cap of $1,318.32 and approximately $36,266.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universal Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Universal Currency has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Universal Currency alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001383 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency Coin Profile

Universal Currency (CRYPTO:UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

Universal Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universal Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universal Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universal Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.