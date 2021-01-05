VIDY (VIDY) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, MXC and Bithumb Global. VIDY has a total market cap of $9.19 million and $694,480.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDY has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00045106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.42 or 0.00350741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00024495 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and MXC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

