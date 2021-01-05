Dynamic Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and $43,989.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,766.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.12 or 0.03267911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00481104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.99 or 0.01293768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00423464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00022027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00184803 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,237,155 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

