Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $51.50 million and $1.17 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,223,689,038 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

