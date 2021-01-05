ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

RWLK stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 282.04% and a negative return on equity of 109.54%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

