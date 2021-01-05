Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Get Senseonics alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.70.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.78.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Senseonics by 709.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senseonics (SENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.