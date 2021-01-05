$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Shares of QSR opened at $59.39 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,332.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,662 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 501.2% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 65,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,935 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 87.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 157,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 50.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.