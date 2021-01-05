PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $828.02 Million

Brokerages expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to announce $828.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $837.50 million and the lowest is $824.00 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $800.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.42.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $3,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $4,107,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRAH opened at $123.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average is $106.31. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

