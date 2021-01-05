JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report sales of $33.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.01 billion. JD.com posted sales of $24.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $109.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.49 billion to $113.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $134.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.69 billion to $139.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 164,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,559 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.64. The stock has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

