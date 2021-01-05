Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the highest is $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $97.98. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 124.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,909,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $108,613,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,949,000 after buying an additional 1,302,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,953,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,777,000 after buying an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

