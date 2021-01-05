Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,069 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,270% compared to the average daily volume of 151 call options.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.81.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $33,457.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,257.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $45,909.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,831.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

