E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $884,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 153.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,690,000. FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after buying an additional 6,511,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,697 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,170,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 635,247 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

