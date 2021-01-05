Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $71.91.

