Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

