WinCash (WCC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,434.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. WinCash has a market cap of $659,010.04 and approximately $37,434.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001382 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WinCash has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000298 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

