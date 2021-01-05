DAD One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, DAD has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $18.51 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00045156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00350466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00024478 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

