DECENT Reaches Market Capitalization of $358,801.59 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $358,801.59 and approximately $355.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DECENT has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00018272 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000533 BTC.

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch

