ChartEx Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $206,406.16 and $15,329.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00126737 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.57 or 0.00253473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00523049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00277765 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018149 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

