Zacks: Brokerages Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will post $258.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.00 million. Envestnet posted sales of $239.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $992.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $991.15 million to $996.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -614.46 and a beta of 1.54. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51.

In related news, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,167.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $3,332,217.67. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 278,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,761,510.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,843,217 over the last three months. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,639,000 after purchasing an additional 91,710 shares in the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA increased its holdings in Envestnet by 81.0% in the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,793,000 after buying an additional 677,399 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Envestnet by 33.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,115,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,100,000 after buying an additional 280,021 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,498,000 after buying an additional 76,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent Interntional Corp MA increased its holdings in Envestnet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advent Interntional Corp MA now owns 836,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

