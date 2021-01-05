Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,550,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 642,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 275.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 375,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 275,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Mattel has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

