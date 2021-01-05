Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $774.20 Million

Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post $774.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $819.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $742.38 million. Brinker International posted sales of $847.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

