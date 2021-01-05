$194.05 Million in Sales Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post sales of $194.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.50 million and the lowest is $192.20 million. Funko posted sales of $213.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $615.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.31 million to $622.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $728.27 million, with estimates ranging from $699.90 million to $755.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $191.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.98.

Funko stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $499.00 million, a P/E ratio of -37.22, a PEG ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 444.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 240.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 13.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

