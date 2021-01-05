Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Dycom Industries reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million.

DY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:DY opened at $71.51 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $79.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

