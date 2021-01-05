Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 17,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $473,172.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,181.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,662 shares of company stock worth $1,925,568 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

