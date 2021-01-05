Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 17,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $473,172.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,662 shares of company stock worth $1,925,568 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $2,790,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,627 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

